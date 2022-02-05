Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $22.72 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,721,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Elastic by 6,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Elastic stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $89.23. 860,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

