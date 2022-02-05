Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

