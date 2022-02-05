Partners Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

