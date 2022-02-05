Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.11 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.47.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,533,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,895,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

