Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $249.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $244.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.08. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

