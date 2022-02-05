PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. Equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

