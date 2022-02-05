PCTEL, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.02 million, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%.

In other PCTEL news, CEO David A. Neumann purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of PCTEL worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

