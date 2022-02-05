PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Achieves $125.47 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $125.47 million and approximately $586,969.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110396 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,142,644,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,119,564 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

