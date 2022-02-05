Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.81. The stock has a market cap of C$22.61 billion and a PE ratio of -110.16. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$32.30 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

