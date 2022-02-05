Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 137,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,590,429 shares.The stock last traded at $48.10 and had previously closed at $45.67.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $9,814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

