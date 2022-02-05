PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

