PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. 1,093,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

