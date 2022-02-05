Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pentair by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.