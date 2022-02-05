Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.39 Million

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report sales of $145.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $145.95 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $465.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $466.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $597.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $600.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 200.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 404,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

