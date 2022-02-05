Perry A. Sook Sells 15,247 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NXST stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.18 and a twelve month high of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,584,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 64,543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

