Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.39

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and traded as low as $37.15. Pershing Square shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 68,534 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.
About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pershing Square (PSHZF)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.