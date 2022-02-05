Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

