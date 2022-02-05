PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $294.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $221.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PGTI stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $18.02. 337,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,534. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

