Phantasma Energy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $206,733.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $206,733.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,605,566 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

