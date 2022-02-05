Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. 1,053,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,005. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

