PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0286

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $76,127.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

