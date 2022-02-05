Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

DOC stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

