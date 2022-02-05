PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 79,793 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $50.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $220,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

