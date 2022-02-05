Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.29.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.