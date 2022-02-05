Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.40 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.