PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 6.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) were up 6.5% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 4,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 116,687 shares of company stock valued at $503,724 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $163,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $505,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

