Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $40.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 653,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 581,475 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.