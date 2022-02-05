PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. PNM Resources updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

