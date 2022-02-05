PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $44.00 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002867 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and $3.39 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00112178 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,979,810 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

