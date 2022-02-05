PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.65.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.98. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.