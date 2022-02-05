PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.
Shares of PSK opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.19 and a 1 year high of C$17.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.
