PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.19 and a 1 year high of C$17.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

PSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.11.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

