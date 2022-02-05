Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $59.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDS opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.