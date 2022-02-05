Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.04 EPS.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.33. 530,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

