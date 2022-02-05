PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Shares of PNRG opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.04. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.