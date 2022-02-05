Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 356,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Primis Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.