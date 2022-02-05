Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Primo Water by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,753. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

