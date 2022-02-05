Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,519 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 703,456 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 5,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $570.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

