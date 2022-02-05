Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Blink Charging by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Blink Charging by 14.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $843.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

