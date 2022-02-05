Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,560 shares of company stock worth $394,094 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.81 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

