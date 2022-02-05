Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 6,974 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

