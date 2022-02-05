Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

