Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,491.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,550.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,516.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

