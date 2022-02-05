Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after acquiring an additional 635,957 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $287.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.60. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

