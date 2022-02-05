Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,260,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

