Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 567.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 116,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.