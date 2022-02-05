Profund Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,299,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 36,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 175.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $367.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.19 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.