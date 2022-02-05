Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710,000.00

Brokerages predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post $710,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.67 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $33.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.23. 941,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,113. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

