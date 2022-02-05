Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prudential Financial stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.