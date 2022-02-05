Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prudential Financial stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.