PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

